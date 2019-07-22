Home

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Paula Hartley

Notice Condolences

Paula Hartley Notice
Hartley Thorney Close Peacefully in hospital
surrounded by her loving family
on July 9th, aged 47 years.
Paula, devoted partner of Colin,
much loved mam of Adele,
treasured daughter of Jean and the late Fred, also a loving sister of Ian.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday July 25th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to MS Society, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell. Tel 01915226222.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2019
