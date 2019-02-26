Home

Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Patricia Reid Notice
REID (Town End Farm) Peacefully at home on 16th February 2019 aged 63 years, Patricia
(nee Lemon), dearest mam of Tracey, Tina, Steven, Lisa & Jaimz.
Beloved nana & great nana.
Much loved daughter of June and the late David. Also a loving
partner of Ray.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday, 4th March at 10:00am, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Palliative Care Nurses.
A collection box will be available at the crematorium.
Patricia will repose in the private rest rooms of Manor House Funerals, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm.
All enquiries tel (0191) 536 5000.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 26, 2019
