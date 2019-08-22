|
KITCHEN (Barnes) Suddenly on 17th August,
aged 84 years, Patricia (Pat), a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Pat will be received into
St Joseph's Catholic Church on Wednesday 28th August at 4.30pm. Family and friends please
meet for Requiem Mass on
Thursday 29th August at 12.00 noon. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to St Benedicts Hospice,
(a collection box will be
available at Church).
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
On Whose Soul Sweet
Jesus Have Mercy, R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 22, 2019