John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Hendon, Sunderland)
59 Mainsforth Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 8JX
0191 514 7012
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Patricia Fox Notice
FOX Hendon Peacefully in hospital on 14th July, aged 75 years, Patricia (Pat),
beloved wife to Billy, a much loved mam to Angela, John and Andrea,
a dear mother-in-law and a loving nana. Also a dearest sister to Mary and a loved aunt and great aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 29th July at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Headlights,
(a collection box will be available at the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2019
