|
|
|
Donaldson (née Booth)
Patricia "Pat" Passed away at home in Rugby after a short illness,
surrounded by her loving family on
30th August 2019, aged 71.
Retired midwife, who began
her nursing career at
Sunderland General Hospital.
Beautiful wife and childhood sweetheart of Billy,
devoted mum to Dean, Lee and Katy, adoring nana to Euan and Hayden, greatly missed by her sisters Joyce and Anne.
Service to be held in the
Avon Chapel at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 2:00pm. No black dress code preferred. Family flowers only please, but donations for Rugby Myton Hospice if desired, c/o
A J Lloyd Funeral Directors,
The Old Barn, 656 Allesley Old Road, Coventry CV5 8GB.
Tel: 024 7627 4444.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 14, 2019