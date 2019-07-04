Home

Jasper Pat East Herrington.
Peacefully in hospital on
25th June 2019 aged 82 years.
Loving wife of Jim, loving sister-in-law of Harry, Kathleen and Elizabeth, aunt of Ian, Darren and Gail and great aunt of Nathan. Funeral service at St. Andrew's Church, Chilton Moor on Tuesday 9th July at 11:00am prior to cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 12:00pm. Family flowers only please.
There will be a collection in memory of Pat at the service. Refreshments afterwards at Dubmire Royal British Legion Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 4, 2019
