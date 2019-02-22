|
BEVIS Pat (Formerly of
Edward Thompson)
Peacefully surrounded by her
loving family on 11th February,
aged 66 years. Pat, wife and best friend to Ken, devoted mam to Paul and a loving and caring sister to Terry, Richard and Alison. Also a special sister-in-law and a much loved aunt and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St Anne's Catholic Church on Friday 1st March at 10am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Auckland Park Hospital (a donation box will be available at the church and crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
