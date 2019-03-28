Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Houghton-Le-Spring
Hetton Rd
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH5 8JL
0191 512 0572
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
13:30
St Michael and All Angels Church
Houghton
Committal
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
14:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Pamela Best Notice
BEST Pamela (Houghton Le Spring)
Suddenly but peacefully in
University College London Hospital
on Sunday 17th March 2019,
aged 71 years. Pamela (Pam)
dearly loved sister of David, much loved sister in law of Dawn.
Dear aunt of Lawrence and Christopher.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Michael and All Angels Church, Houghton on Thursday 11th April at 1:30pm, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind. Pam will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Houghton, 01915120572
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
