Bowman Off Queen Alexandra Road Suddenly at home on 27th February, aged 94 years, Oswald (Osy),
dearly beloved husband of the
late Eileen Constance (nee Foster), much loved dad of Robert and Alan, dear father in law of Margaret
and Christine. A devoted grandad
of Andrew and his wife Andrea, Lindsey and her husband
Rodger, Philip and Alex.
Loving great grandad to
Thomas, Harriet and Lucie.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 11th March at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to British Heart Foundation, a collection plate will
be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors,
Grindon Tel 5200666
"Always loved and never forgotten"
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
