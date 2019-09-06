|
Lynn Olive
(Wardley) Peacefully on 28th August, aged 91 years. Olive Carroll Lynn, formerly Marrs (Nee Pickersgill), after an illness bravely borne.
Dearly loved mam to Liv, Eileen, Pauline & Michelle. Mother in law to Jim, Alan, Eric & Tony and a much loved grandma, great grandma, sister and auntie.
Will be greatly missed.
Please meet for Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Washington Village on Friday 13th September
at 11:00am
Followed by Cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at
12:00 noon. By request, family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors
Tel: 0191 4164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 6, 2019