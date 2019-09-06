Home

Walker and Morrell
4 West View
Washington, Tyne and Wear NE37 2DT
0191 416 4160
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00
Holy Trinity Church
Washington Village
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Olive Lynn Notice
Lynn Olive
(Wardley) Peacefully on 28th August, aged 91 years. Olive Carroll Lynn, formerly Marrs (Nee Pickersgill), after an illness bravely borne.
Dearly loved mam to Liv, Eileen, Pauline & Michelle. Mother in law to Jim, Alan, Eric & Tony and a much loved grandma, great grandma, sister and auntie.
Will be greatly missed.
Please meet for Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Washington Village on Friday 13th September
at 11:00am
Followed by Cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at
12:00 noon. By request, family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors
Tel: 0191 4164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 6, 2019
