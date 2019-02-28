|
|
|
Horner South Hetton Peacefully at home, surrounded by family on February 20th, aged 71 years, Olive (nee Tait).
The beloved wife of Jeff.
The much-loved mam of David, Tracy and Jackie. The devoted nana of Claire, Adam, Ian and Courtney. The much-loved mother-in-law of Steve and Stephen. A dear sister, great-nana, auntie, sister-in-law and a dear friend to many.
Friends please meet on Wednesday March 6th for service in Independent Methodist Church, South Hetton at 10:30am. Committal to follow in Durham Crematorium. All are welcome afterwards to South Hetton Cricket Club for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support.
A donation box will be provided at the cricket club. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton
Tel: 0191 5265800. Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
