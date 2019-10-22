|
HOPE Sunderland Peacefully on Wednesday 16th October surrounded by her loving family, aged 71 years,
Olive (nee Naisby).
A beloved wife of Brian. A loving mam to Gary, Stephen and Jason. Mother in law to Julie, also a much loved Nanny to Jordan and Rebecca.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at
St. Mary Magdalene's Church, Sunderland on Tuesday 29th October at 2:15pm,
followed by the committal at
Sunderland Crematorium
at 3:30pm.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 22, 2019