Olive Evans Notice
Evans Olive
(née Close)
Town End Farm Peacefully on 23rd September
in Highcliffe Care Home,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ralph,
much loved mam of David, Denise,
Gary and the late Christine,
also a much loved mother-in-law,
nana, great-nana, sister and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service on Friday 4th October in Sunderland Crematorium
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 27, 2019
