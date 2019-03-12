|
Howe (Houghton-Le-Spring) Peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 2nd March, aged 91 years, Olga. A loving Aunt to Colin, Doug, Malcolm, Linda, Thomas and Peter,
a much loved sister to Ruth (Peggy) and a good friend to many.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at Mautland Street Methodist Church, Houghton on 19th March at 1.15pm, followed by the committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research
and Primrose Care Home.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 12, 2019
