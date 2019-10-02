|
|
|
WAKE Pallion
(Norman) Peacefully at home on
24th September, aged 91 years.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 9th October at 3:30pm. No flowers by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, to
The Salvation Army and Cancer Research (a donation box will be available at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Norman will be dearly
missed by all who knew him.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 2, 2019