Malcolm Norman
Chilton Moor Peacefully on 14th July 2019,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Norma,
dearly loved dad of Joyce,
Christine, Deborah and Gayle,
a dear father-in-law, proud granda of all of his grandchildren and
great grandchildren, loving brother of Marion and Collin and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 24th July at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in aid of Dementia Care UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019