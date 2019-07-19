Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Malcolm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Malcolm

Notice Condolences

Norman Malcolm Notice
Malcolm Norman
Chilton Moor Peacefully on 14th July 2019,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Norma,
dearly loved dad of Joyce,
Christine, Deborah and Gayle,
a dear father-in-law, proud granda of all of his grandchildren and
great grandchildren, loving brother of Marion and Collin and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 24th July at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in aid of Dementia Care UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.