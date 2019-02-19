Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
13:45
St Nicholas Church
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
14:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Dufty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Dufty

Notice Condolences

Norman Dufty Notice
DUFTY Sunderland Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 11th February 2019
aged 98 years, Norman.
Beloved husband of the late Lydia (nee Surtees), dad to Alan and Gillian, father-in-law of Alistair
and grandad of Alexander.
Funeral service to take place at
St Nicholas Church, The Barnes on Tuesday 26th February at 1.45pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm.
No flowers please, donations
may be sent to a charity
of your choice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.