|
|
|
Cummings (Hendon) Peacefully in hospital on 10th March 2019,
aged 73 years,
Norma (Nee Potts).
Loving Mam of Kevin, Lesley,
Karl and the late Angela.
Dear Mother in law of Julie, Keith, and Vicci. Adored Nana and
Great Nana. Also Dearest Sister, Sister in law and much loved Aunt.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 19th March at 2:30pm.
Friends are kindly invited afterwards to
Pennywell Comrades Club for refreshments. Donation in lieu if so desired to St Benedict's Hospice a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Norma resting Tony Clarke
Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton Road Tel 0191 5656055.
Sadly missed by all
her devoted family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More