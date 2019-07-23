Home

Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:15
St Michael and All Angels Church
Houghton
Noreen Young Notice
YOUNG Houghton-le-Spring Suddenly at home on
July 15th aged 88 years, Noreen (née Daglish)
Dearly loved wife of Ron,
much loved mam of Neil
and Alison, a dear mother-in-law
of Patricia and Pete, devoted gran of Millie, also dear sister to Norman and the late Audrey.

Friends please meet for service
on Tuesday, July 30th
in St Michael and All Angels Church, Houghton
at 10:15 am prior to Committal
at Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired
to the Church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 23, 2019
