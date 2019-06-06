Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:30
St Peters Church
Monkwearmouth
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville Soulsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Soulsby

Notice Condolences

Neville Soulsby Notice
Soulsby Ryhope Peacefully in Falstone Manor on
May 27th, aged 79 years, Neville.
Devoted husband of the late Marion, much loved brother of Joyce and Carol, brother in law of Domenico, also a dear uncle and great uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service in St Peters Church, Monkwearmouth on Tuesday
June 11th at 12.30pm followed
by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation,
a collection plate will be provided at the church and the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell. Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices