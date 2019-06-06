|
Soulsby Ryhope Peacefully in Falstone Manor on
May 27th, aged 79 years, Neville.
Devoted husband of the late Marion, much loved brother of Joyce and Carol, brother in law of Domenico, also a dear uncle and great uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service in St Peters Church, Monkwearmouth on Tuesday
June 11th at 12.30pm followed
by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation,
a collection plate will be provided at the church and the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell. Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
