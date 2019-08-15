|
|
|
LOWERY NEALE
(Washington Village, formerly of
Pattinson Town) Peacefully in hospital surrounded by his close friends and family on
8th August 2019, aged 85 years.
Neale, dearly beloved
husband of Jean.
Friends please meet for service at Holy Trinity Church, Washington Village on Wednesday 21st August at 11.15am, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marie Curie
by a collection in church.
Everyone is welcome to the George Washington Hotel afterwards. Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funereal Directors,
Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 15, 2019