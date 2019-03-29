|
|
|
Scott Nathan Sadly but peacefully in Bryony Park Nursing Home on 22nd March,
Nat aged 83 years.
Dearly loved father of Iain, David and Valerie, treasured grandad of Chris, Iain, Jona and Emily, also much loved brother and brother in law.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday April 8th at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only as a donation box will be available after the service for a charity of the family's choosing.
All enquiries to Charles W Taits of
48 Roker Avenue.
Tel 5102944.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More