Notice PEARSON Silksworth The family of the late Nancy wish to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the support and kindness shown at this recent sad time. Thanks to all who kindly made contributions to the charities that were chosen by the family. Thanks to Petrica from

St Matthew's Church for his comforting service and the choir for their lovely vocals. Special thanks to Terry White and staff from Scollen and Wright Funeral service for the professionalism and guidance that was given. God Bless you all. Published in Sunderland Echo on June 5, 2019