Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Defty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Defty

Notice DEFTY The family of the late Nancy Defty, thank you most sincerely for your kind expression of sympathy in their recent bereavement. A special thank you to St Leonard's RC Church and Marigold Nursing Home for the exceptional care given to Nancy. Also thank you to the staff at Scollen and Wright Funeral Service for their care and professionalism. 'Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair, perhaps you sent a funeral spray, if so we saw it there. Perhaps you spoke the kindest words, as any friend could say. Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much, whatever the part.' Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 28, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices