WINLOW The family of the late Muriel Winlow would like to thank most sincerely all friends and neighbours for their kind cards, flowers, messages of condolence and donations to Cancer Research.
Special thanks to Dr Lachmanan,
the staff of D48 Sunderland Royal Hospital and Ryhope Manor Care Home for their fantastic care.
A big thank you to Reverend
Petrica Bistran for a lovely service and fitting tribute to Muriel.
Thanks also to Silksworth Working Men's Club. Our sincere thanks to
Scollen and Wright funeral service especially Jayne for the care, respect and dignity shown to all
of the family at this sad time.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 9, 2019
