Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00
St Matthews Church
Silksworth
Muriel Winlow Notice
WINLOW Fence Houses
Formerly Silksworth Passed away peacefully after a
brave fight on February 23rd, aged 87 years, Muriel née Hull, beloved wife of the late Jack. Special mam of Jacqueline, Julie, Lesley, Philip, Helen and the late Eileen and Kate.
Adored nana, great nana,
mother in law, auntie, also a dear friend of many. Family and friends please meet for service at
St Matthews Church, Silksworth on Wednesday, March 6th at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2019
