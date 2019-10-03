|
Conlin Muriel
(née Pigg) 21/09/1937 -03/10/2018
You were the glue that held us together, the strength that supported us all. Your love was unconditional and we all can't believe that your gone. Our days are a little less bright, our spirits often broken and bruised.
This first year apart has broken our hearts and we just want
to say we love you.
Dearly loved wife of Arthur, wonderful mum to Stephen, Anne, and Victoria, and adored grandmother to Niamh, Nathan, Ewan, and Scarlett.
Rest In Peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019