Walker Morris On June 1st, of Thorntree Gill, Peterlee. Morris, aged 90 years, dearly beloved husband of Hilda, much loved dad of Morris and John, loving father-in-law of Rose, Paula and Diane, devoted grandad of Laura, Shaun, Eve, Daniel and Ashleigh and great grandad of Millie. Cremation at Durham Crematorium on Wednesday June 12th. Friends please accept this intimation and meet for service at St Cuthbert's Church, Peterlee at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer Research and
The Salvation Army Homeless.
All enquiries to East Durham Funeral Service tel 0191 5864322.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
