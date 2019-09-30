Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00
St Anne's R/C Church
Pennywell
Monica Garside Notice
Garside Pennywell Suddenly at home on
September 15th, aged 88 years,
Monica (née Keegan)
devoted wife of the late Ronnie,
much loved mam of
Alan and Vincent,
dear mother in law
of Ann and Moira, cherished gran of
Helen, Kathryn and Jacob,
also loved aunt of Charlie.
Family and friends please meet
for Requiem Mass at St Anne's
R/C Church, Pennywell on
Thursday October 3rd at 11am
followed by committal at
Sunderland Crematorium
at 12noon. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Marie Curie,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium
All enquiries to Manor House
Funeral Services, Jubilee House,
30 Sunningdale Road,
Springwell, Tel 01915226222.

On Whose Soul Sweet
Jesus Have Mercy.
R.I.P
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 30, 2019
