Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Stewart

Notice Condolences

Molly Stewart Notice
Stewart Ford Estate Suddenly but peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on
June 24th, aged 69 years,
Molly Mary (nee Stokoe).
Beloved wife of the late Alan, a much loved mam, mother-in-law and a cherished nana, also a dear sister and friend to many.

Funeral service to be held
at St Gabriel's Church on
Wednesday July 3rd at 1:45 pm followed by interment at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery
at 2:30pm.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services, Springwell, Tel 5226222
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.