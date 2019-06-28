|
Suddenly but peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital on
June 24th, aged 69 years,
Molly Mary (nee Stokoe).
Beloved wife of the late Alan, a much loved mam, mother-in-law and a cherished nana, also a dear sister and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held
at St Gabriel's Church on
Wednesday July 3rd at 1:45 pm followed by interment at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery
at 2:30pm.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services, Springwell, Tel 5226222
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019