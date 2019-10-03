Home

RUMFORD The family of the late Molly, would like to thank all relatives and friends for their cards, messages of condolence and donations to
'The Stroke Association'.
A very special thanks to the staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital, for their care and understanding given during Molly's time with them, especially 'The Acute Stroke Unit'. Special thanks to Reverend Geoff Driver for his relaxing and caring Funeral Service and to Scollen and Wright Funeral Service, for their friendly and efficient Funeral arrangements.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
