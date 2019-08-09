|
Sawyer Formerly Hylton Castle Peacefully at home on
3rd August aged 70 years
Miriam (nee McNaught).
A devoted wife, mam,
nana and great nana.
Miriam will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Thursday 22nd August at 11am in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to the
Neonatal Unit, Sunderland
Royal Hospital, a collection plate
will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors.
Tel 5487606.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019