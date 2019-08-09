Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Hylton Castle, Sunderland)
27 Chiswick Square
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 3PZ
0191 548 7606
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Sawyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Sawyer

Notice Condolences

Miriam Sawyer Notice
Sawyer Formerly Hylton Castle Peacefully at home on
3rd August aged 70 years
Miriam (nee McNaught).
A devoted wife, mam,
nana and great nana.
Miriam will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Thursday 22nd August at 11am in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to the
Neonatal Unit, Sunderland
Royal Hospital, a collection plate
will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors.
Tel 5487606.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.