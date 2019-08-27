|
|
|
KABERRY Barmston Peacefully on 19th August after a long illness, aged 61 years, Mick (G7EVW), devoted husband of the late Miranda, treasured dad of Stephanie, loving grandad to Hannah, a beloved son of the late Mora and Ken, loving brother of Chris. Mick will be greatly
missed by all his loving
family and many friends.
Would friends please meet
for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September at 2.30pm. Family flowers only by request, donations
to St. Benedict's Hospice. A plate
will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Directors, Grindon, Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 27, 2019