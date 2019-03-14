|
|
|
McNAY
Seaham Peacefully in hospital on March 7 surrounded by her loving family, Michelle (née Bird, formerly Davison) aged 55 years.
Devoted wife of Kevin, treasured mam of Jamie and Emma, precious nanna of Rosa, much loved daughter of Brian and Angela, a loving sister of Darren, his wife Autumn, cherished niece, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many. On whose soul sweet Jesus have mercy. R.I.P.
Friends please meet in
St. Magdalen Church on
Tuesday March 19 for service at 2pm, interment to follow in Seaham Cemetery, Lord Byrons Walk.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
for the Phoenix Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital c/o Michelle's family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
tel. 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
