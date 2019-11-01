Home

(Gilesgate, formerly of Monkwearmouth) Passed away in hospital on
23rd October, aged 75 years. Michael (Mike), loving dad to Melanie and Natalie. Adoring Grandad to Ben, Thomas and Grace.
A special father in law, brother, uncle and brother in law.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium
at 11am on Friday 8th November.
Friends are kindly invited afterwards to Hastings Hill Pub.
All enquiries to
Walker Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019
