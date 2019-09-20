|
Noble Michael Passed away on
20th September 2018,
aged 34 years.
We are sending a dove to Heaven,
With a parcel on it's wings,
Be careful when you open it,
It's full of beautiful things,
Inside are a million kisses,
Wrapped up in a million hugs ,
To say how much we miss you,
And to send you all our love,
We hold you close
within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk with us throughout
our lives,
Until we meet again.
God bless, Mam, Dad, Scott,
Craig, Helen, Anna and
your dog Lucy xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 20, 2019