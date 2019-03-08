Home

Murphy Michael The family of the late Michael Murphy wish
to thank everyone who attended the celebration
of his life at St. Benet's Church.
Grateful appreciation to
Father Michael, Mr Arkle/Stasi and friends for the beautiful singing and service. Also to Steven of
John Hogg Funeral Directors and Bunnyhill/ Pharmacy for personal and professional support throughout. With heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours for kindness, floral tributes,
cards and donations to
Cancer Research, £350
was raised in Michael's memory.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
