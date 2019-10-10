Home

McDONALD
Silksworth The family of the late Michael, would like to thank all family and friends for their kind condolences and floral tributes. A special thank you to the staff at St Benedict's Hospice for the special care they gave Michael and family. A thank you to Stephanie and the staff at Scollen and Wright Funeral Service for their care and professionalism. Also a thank you to Reverend David Tolhurst for his comforting service at St Matthew's Church and the Comrades Club for their hospitality after the Funeral.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
