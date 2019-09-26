|
|
|
McDONALD
Silksworth Passed away peacefully at
St Benedict's Hospice on
20th September, aged 65 years, Michael. Loving husband to Denise. A special dad, brother, brother in law, uncle, great uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Family and friends please meet for service at St Matthew's Church, Silksworth, on Tuesday 1st October at 2:15 PM, followed by burial at St Matthew's Cemetery. Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 26, 2019