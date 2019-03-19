|
|
|
Lowis Michael Frank
(Gramps) Peacefully in
St Benedict's Hospice on
March 10th, aged 77 years.
Gramps will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Family and friends please
meet for service on
Tuesday 26th March in
Sunderland Crematorium
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to be divided
between Head and Neck Cancer
and St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 19, 2019
