LOCK Redhouse Suddenly at home on
March 3rd, aged 75 years.
Michael Conlon
(Micky, retired Postman)
Beloved husband of the late Norma, loving dad of Anthony, Graeme, Ian and Andrea, dear father in law of Deb, Nina and Paul, also a devoted grandad, great grandad,
brother in law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service in St. Cuthbert's Church, Redhouse on Monday March 18th
at 1:15pm prior to cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support. A donation box will be available on the day. Family request a red item to be worn please.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
