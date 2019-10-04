Home

GARTLAND (Seaham) Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 27th September, aged 63 years, Michael.
Missed by his loving daughters Kelly and Victoria, wife Margaret, grandchildren, sisters
and all his family.

Funeral service to be held at
St. Cuthbert's Church, Seaham
on Thursday 10th October
at 11.00 am; followed by
interment at Seaham Cemetery, Lord Byron's Walk at 12.00 pm.
Donations may be left following
the service to Marie Curie.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 4, 2019
