Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
190 Hylton Road
Millfield, Tyne and Wear SR4 7YB
0191 565 6055
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Dwyer (South Hylton) Suddenly at home on
18th March 2019,
aged 73 years Michael. Very devoted Husband of Babs. Loving Dad of Barbara and Michael. Dear Father in law of Louise. Adored Grandad of Joseph, TJ, Grant and his wife Olga.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April at 10:30am. Friends are kindly invited afterwards to Hastings Hill for refreshments. All enquiries to
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 5656055.
Sadly missed by all his devoted family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 25, 2019
