|
|
|
BRUNNOCK Michael
(Dunston) Former Greyhound Trainer from Sunderland and Brough Park. Peacefully in hospital on
19th May 2019, aged 88 years.
Michael will be sadly missed
and treasured always by
Jean and all of his family.
Requiem Mass at St Philip Neri Church, Dunston on Thursday
4th June at 10am followed by committal Garden House Cemetery, Dunston at 11.15am. Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK.
All welcome afterwards at Clavering Court.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2019
Read More