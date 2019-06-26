|
Addison Michael Peacefully in hospital on
17th June, aged 63 years.
Beloved son of the late
Mary Ann and Jack,
also a much loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service on Wednesday 3rd July in
St Peter's Church, Monkwearmouth
at 12:45pm, prior to committal
in Sunderland Crematorium.
All welcome afterwards to the
Mill View Social Club.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2019
