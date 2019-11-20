Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
May Foster Notice
FOSTER Cedar House
(Formerly Ford Estate) Peacefully at home on November 11th aged 96 years,
May (née Cuthbertson).
Beloved Wife of the late John Thomas. Much loved Mam of
John, Norma, David and Lilian.
A very dear Mother-in-Law,
and an adored Nana May.
Friends and Family please meet
at Sunderland Crematorium at 11am on Friday November 22nd
for service and cremation.
Family flowers only with donations to Alzheimer's Society, a collection plate shall be made available at
the crematorium. All enquiries to
T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000. At Rest
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2019
