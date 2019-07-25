|
|
|
Wordingham Mavis
(nee Graham)
Formerly of Moorside,
Sunderland Mavis died at Sycamore Care Centre on 19th July, aged 90 years,
with her devoted, beloved husband Alex and daughter Sandra at her side. Mavis is also mourned by
son-in-law Brian, grandson Sam,
his wife Sinead, great-grandchildren Isla, Malachy and Rowan,
sisters Maureen, Hazel, Hetty, brother John, their spouses and families and her many friends.
Her final difficult years were
made bearable by the loving
care she received from the
staff at Sycamore Cedar.
Funeral will take place on Wednesday 31st July in
Sunderland Minster at 12:30pm, prior to committal at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in her memory to Sunderland Minster on the day.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 25, 2019