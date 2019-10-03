|
STEELE Mavis
(nee McOnie) Passed away peacefully on September 29th.
Much loved mam of Tracey, Mark, Thomas and Sarah, treasured nan of Mikey, Liam, Merlin, Callum, Luke and Issac.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 11th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the British Lung Foundation.
A box will be available on the day.
Our beloved Mam and Nan, will be forever in our hearts. xxxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019