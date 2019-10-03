Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Steele

Notice Condolences

Mavis Steele Notice
STEELE Mavis
(nee McOnie) Passed away peacefully on September 29th.
Much loved mam of Tracey, Mark, Thomas and Sarah, treasured nan of Mikey, Liam, Merlin, Callum, Luke and Issac.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 11th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the British Lung Foundation.
A box will be available on the day.

Our beloved Mam and Nan, will be forever in our hearts. xxxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.