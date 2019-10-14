|
SPOORS Mavis The family of Mavis would like to thank all relatives, friends and parishioners of St. Joseph's and
St. Anne's for the cards of
condolence and messages
of support received on
the loss of their mum.
A big thank you to the staff at the Holy Cross for treating mum with care, compassion and dignity during her illness. Thanks to Father Louis for the comforting Requiem Mass and to funeral director John Hogg for a caring, professional service. Thanks to everyone who donated in lieu of flowers to the
Sunderland Neonatal Unit. In her life mum kept them supplied with knitted cardigans.
The total raised was £280.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2019